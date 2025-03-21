Fact Check: Do Hedgehogs Make Good Family Pets? These low-maintenance pets can be happy addition to the right home. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 21 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Piotr Laskawski/Unsplash

Fans of films like Sonic the Hedgehog have likely asked themselves whether or not a hedgehog would make a good pet. And while that answer varies depending on your living situation — and what type of furry companion you're looking for — you may be surprised to learn that hedgehogs have a lot to offer.

Between their compact cages and cute appearance, adding one of these to the family may seem like a no-brainer. But, there are some special considerations you'll want to keep in mind before you head out to adopt a hedgehog, including some of their specialized handling requirements. Continue reading to learn more about keeping hedgehogs as pets.

Do hedgehogs make good pets?

Like I said, the answer to that really depends on what you're looking for in a pet. For example, if you were hoping to have a cuddly pal that would snuggle with you on the sofa while you watch TV, then the answer is probably no. That's because hedgehogs don't always like being handled, and their sharp quills could cause painful puncture injuries if you're not careful.

According to the Sango Veterinary Hospital blog, these are also not recommended for families with young children or those with compromised immune systems. That's because hedgehogs are known to carry salmonella, which can be especially dangerous for seniors and children under five. Additionally, these cute little creatures require a bit of specialized care, including a special enclosure with plenty of access to stimulation to stave off boredom.

Of course, these pets may be perfect for someone who has an unusual schedule, since they are nocturnal and largely awake during the overnight hours. They're likely also a good match for anyone who is looking for a low maintenance pet, or one that can easily be kept in an apartment or rental.

Where do hedgehogs live in the wild?

If you've discovered that keeping a hedgehog for a pet isn't for you, you may be wondering where you can spot one of these cuties out in the world. Well, you'll likely have to hop on a plane to spot one, according to the World Atlas. That's because these animals only live in the wild in certain areas, including but not limited to Europe, Central Asia, and parts of the Middle East.

The aptly name hedgehog prefers to live in woodland borders, and are more likely to settle down in areas that are just on the outskirts of towns and cities. Additionally, while there are different varieties of hedgehogs that prefer different conditions — which is why they can be found in areas like Africa and Europe a like — most hedgehogs prefer warmer temperatures and tend to hibernate in the cold.

How long do hedgehogs live?

According to PetMd, those who do decide to adopt a hedgehog may not get to spend as much time with them as they'd like. That's because these animals typically only live between eight to 10 years. A decade may sound like a long time when you first hear it, but after falling in love with one of these little guys, you may feel like there is no amount of time that feels long enough.

What is the best bedding for hedgehogs?

If, after learning all of this, you're still interested in adopting a hedgehog, you're going to want to be sure to get the right type of bedding. According to the VCA Animal Hospitals blog, that includes getting them an enclosure that is large enough for them to move around in, and one that provides plenty of space for toys and activities. When it comes to bedding, the pros suggest shredded paper items like newspaper, or recycled materials like pellets.