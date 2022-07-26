The Best Sustainable Cribs — That Convert Into Beds!
When purchasing a crib for your baby to sleep in, not only is it important to buy one that is structurally safe for your little one, but most parents would probably like to find one that is also environmentally-safe — both for the sake of the child and the planet the child will be growing up on.
So, we’ve rounded up a few sustainable cribs on the market that will fit right in inside your eco-friendly nursery, and at all different price points.
Plus, each option on this list is convertible, meaning it will grow with your child, and can be converted into toddler beds, headboards for full beds, and more!
Nestig's Wave Crib: Our favorite all-around option
Nestig’s Wave Crib ($699) starts out as a mini crib, which is perfect for a newborn, in lieu of a bassinet. Later, you can convert it into a full crib, and then a toddler bed. The crib is on lockable wheels, so you can easily and safely wheel it from room to room.
The crib is made from sustainably-harvested solid Brazilian Pine wood and eco-engineered wood, and handmade in a family-owned factory in Brazil, where Nestig says employees are treated fairly. Additionally, Nesting holds no inventory, and makes everything to order, in an effort to be low-waste.
The brand also meets and JPMA, CPSC, and ASTM International standards. The Wave Crib comes with Nestig’s hypoallergenic mini-mattress, which is made from polyester and polyurethane foam, but complies with all U.S. safety regulations for newborns.
Delta Children's Zoe 5-in-1 Convertible Crib: Best affordable option that gives back
The Delta Children Zoe 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer ($349.99), is designed to last from infancy to adulthood. It can be converted into five different setups, including a crib with an attached changing table, a toddler bed, a daybed, a sofa, and a headboard for a full-sized bed. The crib is JPMA certified to meet safety standards, and the wood is painted with non-toxic, lead-free, and phthalate-free paint.
Delta Children is a family-owned company, and you can shop its cribs on its website and at Target. Plus, Delta Children donates 10 percent of all profits to help children and families in need as part of its Safe Sleep Campaign.
DaVinci's Kalani 4-in-1 Convertible Crib: The best budget pick
The DaVinci Kalani 4-in-1 Convertible Crib is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, made with solid sustainable New Zealand pinewood, and finished with non-toxic, lead-free paint that exceeds ASTM International and CPSC safety standards. DaVinci’s crib converts into a toddler bed, daybed, and full-size bed, though you’ll need to purchase kits to make the transition. It also comes in several different colors.
This is the most affordable option on this list, going for $259 on DaVinci’s website and $206 on Amazon. Plus, Wirecutter named this “the best crib” in 2021.
West Elm's Modern 4-in-1 Convertible Crib: A pricier option for the trendy parent
West Elm’s Modern 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($999) is GREENGUARD Gold Certified for being low VOC (volatile organic compounds) and free of more than 10,000 chemicals, Fair Trade Certified, and made with water-based, child-safe finishes. After your child grows out of the standard crib, you can purchase conversion kits to turn the piece of furniture into a toddler bed, a headboard, and a full bed.
The crib, along with many others, is available via West Elm’s website and stores.