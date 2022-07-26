When purchasing a crib for your baby to sleep in, not only is it important to buy one that is structurally safe for your little one, but most parents would probably like to find one that is also environmentally-safe — both for the sake of the child and the planet the child will be growing up on.

So, we’ve rounded up a few sustainable cribs on the market that will fit right in inside your eco-friendly nursery, and at all different price points.