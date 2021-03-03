These World Wildlife Day Initiatives Reiterate the Value of Nature

Companies, organizations, and sports teams are partaking in the #WorldWithoutNature campaign, by removing animals, trees, and other nature symbols from their logos, to highlight the importance of nature, and what will happen if it ceases to exist. Per Treehugger, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has temporarily erased its iconic panda from the logo, the Nature Conservancy's logo is now merely a green circle with no oak leaf, and BirdLife International has nixed the tern from its logo, as well.