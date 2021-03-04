Hunters Killed 216 Wolves in Under 3 Days Last Week — Conservationists Are Livid

The gray wolf is an extremely sensitive topic in the realm of conservation — in October 2020, the Trump administration delisted the entire species from the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which had previously granted them U.S. government protection. Despite the animal's still-dwindling numbers, this permitted hunters and trappers to kill gray wolves, which they took full advantage of.

"Trophy hunters and trappers drastically blew past the quota of 119 and killed over 200 wolves, using the most egregious methods imaginable and during the breeding season when wolves are pregnant,” Megan Nicholson, Wisconsin state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement, as per The Smithsonian.

