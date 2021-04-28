The shift and eventual loss of oxygen will most likely be caused by the sun, according to New Scientist. As our sun ages, it becomes hotter, releasing more energy and decreasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere. Without CO2, plants will not be able to breathe, which means they won’t release oxygen into the atmosphere. Ozaki and Reinhard believe that the shift will be rapid, relatively rapid, occurring over the course of 10,000 years... give or take a century.