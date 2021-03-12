From Manila to Montreal: What Cities Will Be Most Affected by Climate Change?

Though much of the island nation of Japan is at risk of continually rising sea levels, tsunamis, and typhoons, the city of Osaka seems to be the most at risk in these uncertain times. Osaka is important because it is an economic center for the country but according to the Climate Hot Map, it sits in just the right location to be swallowed up by coastal flooding in the coming years. That’s if the heavy rains, heatwaves, floods, and earthquakes don’t get to it first.