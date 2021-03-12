Why Your Dog Is Eating Grass

If your dog is throwing up whenever they eat grass, or are eating it all the time, it might be time to take them to the vet. Grass, in and of itself, is rarely harmful to dogs, but you must be mindful of several things: First, grass and soil can contain many parasites that are harmful to doggie digestive systems. Second, many lawn chemicals and fertilizers are toxic to dogs. If you spray them on your lawn or houseplants and your dog eats it, then a trip to the vet is imminent.