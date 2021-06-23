Why You Feel Sleepy After Being in the Sun

It’s easier for a person to become dehydrated than one might think, especially on very warm days when one is having a grand ol’ time out in the sunshine. As we sweat, our body loses fluids, and the key to avoiding dehydration is to replenish those fluids at various intervals during the day. According to the Chicago Tribune, 43 percent of Americans drink less than the recommended four cups of water a day, so it’s no wonder why so many folks are feeling tired after just being outside.