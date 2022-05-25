These Vegan BBQ Ideas Are Guaranteed to Impress Your Memorial Day Party Guests
Sometimes, a plant-based diet and cookouts don't mesh well together — if the cooks are meat-eaters, they're likely going to go all out on burgers, hotdogs, and beyond, without giving much thought to offering meatless main dishes, or even sides.
But these vegan BBQ ideas will make all of your guests happy, whether you're celebrating Memorial Day with your family, or if you're simply hosting a cookout this summer. Even your meat-eating guests will be impressed.
Vegan burgers
There are so many delicious vegan grilling burgers on the market right now, but if you're looking to make your own, we have a number of homemade vegan burger recipes that are guaranteed to make for an incredible sandwich this Memorial Day.
Curried Broccoli Salad
Maya, the creator behind @fitgreenmind, says this salad is "one of [her] go-to meal preps since [she] started meal prepping [her] school lunch." It only takes 20 minutes to make and the ingredients are pretty simple — it calls for 1 cup couscous, a small head of broccoli, a carrot, a handful of parsley, tofu, oil, tahini, lemon juice, garlic powder, curry powder, ginger powder, turmeric, chili, salt, pepper, and agave.
Baingan Bharta
If you aren't familiar with Baingan Bharta, it's an Indian dish comprised of mashed fire-roasted eggplant that's blended with a myriad of spices. @dabbadrop compares it to an extra spicy baba ganoush, if you're familiar with the taste.
It's super easy to make, simply requiring two eggplants, 9 large garlic cloves, vegetable oil, 1 inch of chopped ginger, 1 green chili, 1 medium onion, 2 medium tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder, 1 teaspoon of coriander, salt, 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander, and a tablespoon of pickle juice.
Grilled corn succotash
@danielle_christy_ says this grilled corn succotash is "one of [her] favorite things about summer. After grilling two ears of corn and two zucchinis, chop them up and add 2 diced plum tomatoes, a small diced jalapeño, 1/2 cup of finely chopped cilantro, 1 bunch of chopped scallions, 3 cloves of minced garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, a juiced lime, and Kosher salt.
Fruit salad
Whether it's serving as an appetizer, a side dish, or a dessert, this @eatmoreplants.no recipe is simple and refreshing. Strawberries, kiwi, grapes, blueberries, and oranges come together for an eclectic variety of fruits, and chocolate adds a hint of decadence, and the homemade citrus dressing takes it up several notches from the fruit cups you used to pack in your school lunches.
Sazón Grilled Tofu Skewers
Catherine, the creator behind plantbasedrd, says it simply: these tofu skewers are "so yum!"
Your tofu will marinate in a mix of tamari, lime juice, maple syrup, oil, sazon, and garlic for an hour, before going on the grill with red onion, asparagus, and other veggies of your choice.
Summer Rolls
If things start to get a little ~hot~ at your BBQ, step away from the grill for a second and enjoy these refreshing spring rolls. Once you have the rolling part down, it's incredibly easy — just dip them in a peanut sauce or sriracha of your choice, for the ultimate experience.
Orzo Potato Salad
Nisha, the creator behind cookingforpeanuts, created an Orzo Potato Salad that will truly change your mind about boring potato salad. Blending chickpeas, potatoes, celery, red onion, and orzo with a dressing of tahini, maple syrup, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard makes for a truly filling and flavorful side dish.