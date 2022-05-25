These Vegan BBQ Ideas Are Guaranteed to Impress Your Memorial Day Party Guests

Sometimes, a plant-based diet and cookouts don't mesh well together — if the cooks are meat-eaters, they're likely going to go all out on burgers, hotdogs, and beyond, without giving much thought to offering meatless main dishes, or even sides.

But these vegan BBQ ideas will make all of your guests happy, whether you're celebrating Memorial Day with your family, or if you're simply hosting a cookout this summer. Even your meat-eating guests will be impressed.