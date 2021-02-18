Napping: Is It Actually Good for You?

It turns out your mother was right — there are actually several benefits to taking naps . According to Mayo Clinic, taking a midday snooze can make you feel more relaxed, lower your blood pressure, and temporarily reduce tiredness, especially if you woke up early or had an unusually long day. It can also make you feel more alert, improve your mood, increase your reaction time, and improve your memory. Overall, it's a natural performance enhancer that can really benefit you in the long run.

According to Sleep Foundation, there are a few different types of naps you can take. The first, known as the recovery nap, usually compensates for sleep loss — for instance, if you were up late or slept poorly and need a little midday boost. The prophylactic nap, on the other hand, is used to prepare for sleep loss — those traveling at wee hours of the night, or people who are scheduled to work late, often schedule planned prophylactic naps during the day to prepare to sleep less.

Babies and young children, on the other hand, are all too familiar with the highly contentious fulfillment nap — this is the afternoon nap you probably remember your parents forcing you to take, so you could recharge and (hopefully) stay up until dinnertime.

The essential nap is the nap taken when you're sick, which helps your immune system effectively reboot. And lastly, the appetitive nap is simply taken for pleasure — that's what you're probably jonesing for right about now.