Here's Why Your Cat Sleeps so Much

Chances are good that if you decided to go look for your cat right now, you’d find them snoozing comfortably somewhere in your home. It’s also entirely possible that they’re curled up on your lap or lying across your keyboard. We all know that our feline friends love a cat nap, but even the most initiated pet parents probably find themselves wondering: Why does my cat sleep so much? Keep reading, and we’ll try to shed some light on all that shuteye.