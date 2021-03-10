Here's What Will Happen If Bees Go Extinct

A wide variety of conservation efforts are being made to help the bees. Right now, scientists in Singapore and China are currently working on mapping out bee populations , so they can better keep track of them. They use a world map to see where most of the 20,000 bee species are located, so they aren't overlooked in the grand scheme of biodiversity.

The Agricultural Research Service is also seeking out ways to improve bees' nutritional health, and to prevent CCD, while the National Institute for Food and Agriculture is researching bee viruses, and developing sustainable pollination strategies. If you'd like to do your part, though, plant flower gardens, refrain from using pesticides, and create bee water fountains.

Every bit of effort helps, and society is effectively dependent on it.