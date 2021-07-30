6 Reasons Why Your Hens Aren't Laying Any Eggs

Sometimes egg production is working as it should, but the eggs can become stuck inside the chicken. This unfortunate situation is the result of egg-binding, which, according to Backyard Chicken Coops, is the result of a predisposed medical condition. Egg-bound hens may have a lump protruding from their abdomen where the egg got stuck and will need additional calcium and electrolytes to help push the egg all the way out. Lubricant can help, but you may want an animal expert to take care of that.