How to Safely Dispose of Used Antifreeze

Antifreeze is an essential coolant that is used to keep car engines running in extreme hot or cold conditions. Unfortunately, this glycol-based fluid is highly toxic if ingested, and it's also hazardous to the environment — which makes it exceptionally difficult to get rid of. Properly disposing of or recycling used antifreeze doesn’t mean just throwing it to the curb; it often involves finding a specific disposal site or finding someone who takes used antifreeze .

Who takes used antifreeze?

Firstly — and this is very, very important — you cannot simply dispose of antifreeze on your own by dumping it down the toilet. Like any hazardous material, it must be properly disposed of in order to keep everyone safe. To do it the right way, you need to find a business, municipality, or organization that takes such chemicals.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, Jiffy Lube accepts used antifreeze for recycling in many of its 2,000 U.S. locations. We recommend that you call your local Jiffy Lube to be sure, or check the Jiffy Lube website before bringing in your used antifreeze.

According to Earth911, a few municipalities will allow residents to recycle antifreeze either at the curb or at one of their sanitation facilities. The same is true for other hazardous materials like paint, fluorescent light bulbs, or batteries. Check with your local town or sanitation department for hazardous waste recycling or disposal programs in your area. They will also likely tell you what sort of storage the antifreeze needs to be in before they will accept it.

Article continues below advertisement