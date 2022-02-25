Chernobyl's Power Plant Reportedly Seized by Russia — Which Could Result In a Nuclear Disaster

On Thursday during an evening briefing, the White House responded to reports that allege Russia has seized Chernobyl's power plant and is holding employees hostage.

“This unlawful and dangerous hostage taking, which could upend the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities, is obviously incredibly alarming and greatly concerning,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated, according to CNN. “We condemn it and we request their release.”