Expired or Used Fire Extinguisher? Here's How to Recycle It

You probably consider your fire extinguisher to be more of a decorative industrial element than an actual safety precaution, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. If you’re lucky, you’ll never have a reason to use it.

If you have been unfortunate enough to need it, however, you might find yourself wondering what you're supposed to do with a used fire extinguisher. The good news is, the recycling and recharging processes aren't overly complicated.