What to Do With Old License Plates: How to Recycle, Upcycle, and More

People accumulate a number of strange things over the course of their lifetimes. Some people collect old toys or old National Geographic magazines , and some people, without even knowing, might eventually find that they've inadvertently kept a pile of old license plates in their garage. The magazines and toys might be worth money, but who knows if those dented sheets of aluminum are worth anything at all? Either way, now that you have them, what do you do with old license plates ?

If you live in New York State, like me, you probably don’t have any old license plates lying around. According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, license plates need to be surrendered to the DMV whenever you lose liability coverage or when you wish to register your vehicle in another state. The thing is, every state has a different law regarding how license plates should be treated after they are no longer being used on a car.

In some states, you don’t need to turn the plates at all. According to Earth911, states like Florida allow you to dispose of an old license plate by submitting or mailing the plate to any local Florida county tax collector’s office. You could also mail the plates to a license plate agency along with a request to cancel and recycle the license plate.

That said, some states will allow you to dispose of them yourself. You might even want to keep them for some sentimental reason. Let’s say you have a soft spot for the car they once adorned or you are moving to a new state and want to hold onto the memories of your old home. Many states offer this option, though the circumstances vary from place to place.

If you want to keep your plates in Washington state, for example, all you need to do is remove or invalidate the month and year tabs. It also goes without saying that you can no longer display the plates on a vehicle of any kind.

