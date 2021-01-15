What Is Ocean-Bound Plastic and What Can We Do About It?

Plastic becomes a problem in these areas because they are so populous. Humanity has been less-than-meticulous about capturing, processing, and recycling their plastic waste, and it shows. If Jambeck’s research is to be believed, more than 8 million metric tons of waste end up in our oceans each year. And while these coastal areas aren’t the only problem, they do make up a great big portion of it. Therefore the key to fixing things might be to rectify the waste management issues in these areas first and foremost.