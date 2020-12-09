Jojoba: What It Is, How It's Cultivated, Benefits, and More

While browsing the beauty, hair care, or body care isles at your local pharmacy, you've most likely stumbled upon products that advertise a seemingly-desirable ingredient called jojoba . And although the mysterious additive is generally framed as a healthy, organic, and all-natural additive, you've most likely wondered what it actually is, and why it's becoming increasingly popular within the beauty industry.

We've done the homework we should all be doing before buying beauty products, by researching jojoba — keep reading for what jojoba is, where it comes from, and its benefits, if any. Stay tuned for everything you need to know regarding the popular ingredient that has seemingly swept the natural beauty industry in its entirety.

Jojoba has been used for a long time in folk medicine, according to Very Well Health, as it's praised for having a wide range of healing powers. The nuts apparently boast massive amounts of essential fatty acids , that are believed to benefit the skin, hair, and more, hence why it's so often added to commercial products. However, certain people are allergic to jojoba, so if you have an unusual reaction upon using it, contact your doctor immediately.

Jojoba — which is also known as buxus chinensis, deernut, goatnut, pignut, simmondsia californica, and simmondsia chinensis — is a hearty perennial that's completely native to dry deserts of northern Mexico, Africa, and certain parts of the southwestern U.S., according to WebMD. Jojoba oil and jojoba wax are both natural extractions derived from the shrub's acorn-shaped seeds. The oils and waxes are sometimes mixed with other ingredients, or they can be used on their own.

What are the benefits of jojoba?

As previously mentioned, the fatty acids in jojoba are said to bring a variety of benefits to the skin and hair. According to Healthline, it has moisturizing properties, it's an antioxidant, it's said to help control sebum production, and it can apparently help promote collagen production. It's also apparently soothing, making for a common ingredient in moisturizers that fight wrinkles, sunburns, acne, and more.

Jojoba can be applied directly to the skin without being diluted, it can be combined with other oils, or used in commercial products. Some wear it as a lip balm, use it as a facial serum, or turn it into an acne mask with other acne-fighting ingredients such as turmeric, honey, or apple cider vinegar. It's also safe for your eyes, so if you want to use it as a makeup remover for oil-based makeup, you can safely do so. The choice is yours.