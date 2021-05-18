Garter Snakes: Are They Dangerous, or Are They Your Garden's Greatest Ally?

According to Cuteness, garter snakes are one of the most common snake species found in North America. Most garter snakes are thin and reach an average length of between 2 and 3 feet. You can usually identify them by looking for the yellow, red, or white stripes that run the length of their otherwise dark-colored bodies. Normally found in backyards, grasslands, wetlands, and forests, garter snakes can often be found basking on garden rocks at the hottest part of the day.