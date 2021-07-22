Photos of Flood in Chinese City of Zhengzhou Are Seriously Catastrophic

While parts of the planet are literally on fire, others are struggling to keep their heads above water — literally. China's city of Zhengzhou in the Henan province has been slammed with a year's worth of rain in less than a week. Buildings have been decimated, streets are underwater, and rapids have carried both cars and people alike. At least 12 people have died after a subway car was trapped underwater, and neighborhoods citywide have lost power, including hospitals.

If things persist as they are, the death toll is expected to rise exponentially — though we're really hoping it doesn't come to that.

“People are shocked, trying to register what is happening,” Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu told the outlet's U.S. reporters. “This is the most rain that many people have seen in their lifetimes. Many have described the situation as ‘terrifying.’”