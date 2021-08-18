How to Help Haiti During The Wake of Recent Natural Disasters

The Red Cross can be reliable for helping communities in need, though many have reservations about sending donations there for Haiti. After the devastating 2010 earthquake hit Haiti, according to CNN, the charity received $488 million in donations, but allegedly only used it to erect six permanent homes . Supposedly, it was due to staff problems, problems with delivering aid, and a language barrier, though the nonprofit argues it provided temporary shelter and clean water.

Although the Red Cross has since denied the allegations that the money disappeared, the organization has reportedly refused to disclose how much money was spent across the country, instead only providing vague categories of how money was spent. Red Cross' tax filings between 2010 and 2014 don't — in fact — show detailed spending for its various relief programs, including in Haiti, which many believe to be suspicious.

That said, maybe consider donating to these organizations instead.