Although They Aren’t Classified as Hazardous, Nurdles Are Just as Dangerous as Oil Spills

The nurdles' small size and clear color often gets them mistaken for fish eggs, grains of sand, microscopic algae, or other types of food. If a nurdle is injested by a fish or seabird, it can cause blockages in animals' systems, and can release toxic chemicals such as PVC into their systems. And because nurdles are so tiny (they're actually considered microplastics!) they're nearly impossible to clean up. Then, like any other microplastic, nurdles exist without breaking down for many years.