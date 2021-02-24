Is Vitaminwater As Good for You As the Name Implies?

The simple answer is, not really. Our first clue that something was amiss should have been the taste. Vitaminwater is both delicious and sweet, clear indicators that it has more in common with other Coca-Cola products than a vitamin-enriched and sugarless tea. And make no mistake, vitaminwater is thoroughly enriched with vitamins and minerals. It just happens to contain too many of said vitamins, as well as a boatload of added sugars.