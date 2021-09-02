Why Vegan ZeaStar's Plant-Based Sashimi Might Be the Seafood of the Future (Exclusive)

If you’re newly vegan and have just stopped eating sushi or sashimi, it can feel difficult to find plant-based alternatives. Fortunately, brands like Vegan Finest Foods are finding new and delicious ways to capture all of that ocean flavor without an ounce of cruelty.

The brand's plant-based seafood line Vegan ZeaStar is exciting vegans around the world, as it is safe, sustainable, and even resembles real sashimi, aka raw fish. We recently caught up with Tessa Mange of Vegan Finest Foods to talk a bit about how this unique product is changing the game.