Are Pop-Tarts Vegan? Here Are Homemade and Packaged Varieties Everyone Can Enjoy

The Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tart is one of the three vegan flavors, in addition to Unfrosted Blueberry, and Unfrosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Don't get us wrong — each of these are undeniably delicious, even without the frosting. Because in reality, at times, that frosted top could be cloyingly sweet.

But if you're missing other flavor varieties, there are vegan copycat versions of Pop-Tarts out there, that are just as good as the OG brand — we promise.