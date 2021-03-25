A Running List of Freebies and Deals You Can Get With Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9

Popular doughnut chain, Krispy Kreme, is making all of our sweet dreams come true by offering anyone with a vaccination card (even after one shot!) one free Original Glazed doughnut every single day through the end of 2021. So, even if you're particularly low down on the list of eligible contestants, you'll still be able to get your fair share of deep fried sugar before the end of the year — after all, Biden hopes to have the U.S. completely vaccinated by May 2021.