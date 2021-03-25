Logo
Vaccine Card Freebies
A Running List of Freebies and Deals You Can Get With Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card

Mar. 25 2021, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

There are so many reasons to be excited about getting the COVID-19 vaccine — whether you receive the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you'll be less likely to come down with a particularly bad case of the coronavirus. But an added perk? Many companies, stores, and restaurants are currently offering perks to those who come in with a vaccination card. 

Peruse a few of the deals you can receive once you've received those highly anticipated shots, below. We'll keep updating this list as more deals become available.

Free Krispy Kreme doughnut

Popular doughnut chain, Krispy Kreme, is making all of our sweet dreams come true by offering anyone with a vaccination card (even after one shot!) one free Original Glazed doughnut every single day through the end of 2021. So, even if you're particularly low down on the list of eligible contestants, you'll still be able to get your fair share of deep fried sugar before the end of the year —  after all, Biden hopes to have the U.S. completely vaccinated by May 2021.

Free tokens from Up-Down KC

This Kansas City, Miss. arcade bar Up-Down KC is offering those who are vaccinated 20 free tokens to play any games of your choice — just come in with your card three weeks after receiving both of your shots. And even though you'll be totally vaxxed, please remember to wear a mask anyway, because even if you've received both shots, you can still potentially carry and transmit the disease, infecting those who may be more susceptible to a bad case of the virus.

Free edibles from Mint Dispensary

Say what? The Mint Dispensary in Phoenix, Ariz. (where marijuana is completely legal statewide), is currently offering free edibles to those who are over 21 and have a legitimate vaccination card — enjoy the ride and please get home safely.

25 percent off dining and bookings at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort (for UAE guests only)

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort in Dubai is currently offering 25 percent discounts to guests from United Arab Emirates only, according to Khaleej Times. The resort can apply said discount towards dining venues and hotel bookings through April 30 — if you're local, we strongly suggest taking advantage of this with a staycation. You totally deserve it.

Free 44-ounce popcorn at Chagrin Cinemas

Let's face it — we've all been dying to go to the movies, but definitely weren't planning on doing so until there was a vaccine available. Starting this weekend, Chagrin Cinemas in Cleveland, Ohio is offering free 44-ounce popcorns with any purchase, upon showing your vaccination card through April 30. Just remember to wear that mask while you're there, for the safety of others.

20 percent off food on Mondays at Rumbleseat Bar & Grille

Chicopee, Mass. staple, Rumbleseat Bar & Grille, will be offering 20 percent off dine-in orders on Mondays for those who show their vaccine cards, according to Mass Live. Although we'd suggest sitting outside if possible, it's a great time to support your local restaurants in any way you can.

Free $10 gift cards to first 1,000 people at Village Tap

Chicago's Village Tap is doling out $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who show their vaccine cards, according to ABC 7 — that said, you'll want to get there stat, to be one of the first.

