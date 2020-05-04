Unfortunately, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Could Be Record-Breaking

On April 21, 2020, Penn State's Earth System Science Center (ESSC) revealed that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could face between 15 and 24 (or about 20) named tropical storms this year, deeming it to be one of the most horrendous on record. The influx of storms is based on the assumption that there will be a La Niña, which causes warm water to flow into the Atlantic, and therefore more tropical storms. If there is no La Niña, the numbers will be slightly lower, between 14 and 23.