Produced by Kate Mara, 'The Smell of Money' Doc Highlights Environmental Racism of the Pig Industry

There are endless injustices within the pork industry, even going beyond the animal rights concerns and environmental damage. Those who live near pig farms and slaughterhouses have to deal with unthinkable pollution and health issues, and their stories highlight the plight of environmental racism in the U.S. — and the new documentary The Smell of Money aims to bring all of this to light.

“All the laws protect these industries, no one is protecting us,” activist Elsie Herring says in the film’s trailer.