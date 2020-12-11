Environmentalists Outraged at Smithfield’s Proposal to Combat Pollution With Pipeline

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Smithfield Foods has appeared in the news countless times — the mass pork producer has been involved with several tremendous controversies regarding poor environmental practices and unsafe health standards. That being said, if you hadn't already shied away from the relentlessly corrupt meat industry, companies like theirs are one of many reasons to do so.

Who owns Smithfield Foods? We have all the details regarding the owners of disreputable pork company, and — if you still support the meat industry — why you should definitely consider boycotting this brand in particular.

Smithfield Foods was responsible for one of the worst factory COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.

Aside from exhibiting blatantly inhumane practices over the last several years, Smithfield Foods is also guilty of essentially abusing its employees. With close working quarters, especially during the pandemic, the brand failed to look out for those — often members of the BIPOC community — who had been working for them. Smithfield's ninth-largest processing plant, which is based in Sioux Falls, S.D., had one of the largest clusters of COVID-19 cases, according to The BBC.

In April 2020, Smithfield's employees were still required to do their job in-person everyday in tight quarters, despite the ongoing pandemic, and the number of confirmed cases quickly skyrocketed from zero to 80 to 238. By April 15, the South Dakota Smithfield slaughterhouse was forced to shut down due to relentless pressure from South Dakota's government. At the time, it was the U.S.'s largest hotspot, boasting a total of 644 confirmed COVID cases.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Smithfield was responsible for a whopping 55 percent of South Dakota's COVID-19 cases, which was revealed the day after the first Smithfield employee died in the hospital. The company was able to keep its processing plant going, because food industry workers such as those at Smithfield are considered to be "essential" frontline workers, despite the fact that we could easily live without pork production, in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Source: Getty