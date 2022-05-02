John Oliver Breaks Down Environmental Racism in the U.S. on ‘Last Week Tonight’

More specifically, environmental racism is “any policy, practice or directive that differentially affects or disadvantages (where intended or unintended) individuals, groups, or communities based on race,” as author and educator Dr. Robert Bullard defined the term in his book Dumping in Dixie.

Oliver then cites studies which have found that Black Americans are exposed to 38 percent more polluted air, and are 75 percent more likely to live in “communities that border a plant or a factory.” He notes that while sometimes, examples of environmental racism are subtle, more often than not, they are extremely overt and intentional.