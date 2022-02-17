Did the Ocean Cleanup Stage a Plastic Removal Operation? Here’s What We Know

Did the Ocean Cleanup Stage a Plastic Removal Operation? Here’s What We KnowBy Lizzy Rosenberg
We love an organization that does a good deed for the planet — as long as it actually happened, of course. Nonprofit organization, The Ocean Cleanup, alleged they collected about 8,400 pounds of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, but experts have questioned the organization, claiming the photos from the supposed event looked staged. That said, The Ocean Cleanup controversy is creating serious drama in the realm of oceanic conservation right now.
University of Washington Associate Professor, Trevor Branch, expressed his opinion on the matter via Newsweek.
He told Newsweek: "The plastic they picked up, most of which they say is 10 to 30 years old, is so clean and free of the organisms that usually grow very quickly on anything in the ocean ... although I am not an expert in biofouling, others had similar questions."
Arizona State University marine conservation biologist, David Shiffman, expressed suspicion via Newsweek as well.
"The imagery they showed is just not at all what it would look like if one were to truly drag a big net through the ocean and scoop up plastic that had been floating there for years," he said. "It's too brightly colored, nothing is growing on it, and they didn't catch anything but plastic."
Check out the original post from the organization documenting the cleanup, below.
Here's what we know about The Ocean Cleanup controversy:
Using nets that can supposedly avoid bycatch, The Ocean Cleanup is working to remove 90 percent of the Great Pacific Ocean Patch's plastic by 2040. But after supposedly removing over 8,000 of pounds of plastic earlier this month on Feb. 5, The Ocean Cleanup is being accused of staging its efforts. Experts are skeptical, saying the plastic looks too clean and free of algae and other organisms, or biofouling, to have been in the ocean for 10 to 30 years.
"Judging by the amount of biofouling on this trash (none at all), it was floating the middle of the Pacific for about 1 hour before it was picked up. I call bullshit on this stunt — this is likely a staged video," oceanographer Clark Richards, who was one of many skeptics, announced in a tweet.
The organization, however, has denied these claims. The CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, Boylan Slat, claims it's because that part of the ocean has little nutrients and high UV radiation, which kills fouling.
"Why no biofouling? A combination of an oligotrophic waters (=little nutrients) and UV killing the fouling," Slat tweeted, in response to the accusations. "When we do see fouling it’s in parts of objects that are permanently in the shade, away from UV rays."
The accusations have not been proven, though it seems as though the organization is denying the claims. Green Matters also reached out to spokespeople from the organization, who did not respond in time of publication.
Other organizations are also working to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
While it hasn't been confirmed if The Ocean Cleanup's efforts were staged, we can find solace in the fact that other organizations have very similar missions. In 2020, we covered the incredible cleanup efforts led by Ocean Voyages Institute, which removed 103 tons of plastic from the notoriously polluted area.
Likewise, Ocean Crusaders is constantly monitoring ocean pollution levels, and hosting cleanup efforts, to protect both marine mammals, fish, and birds alike.
In the end, it isn't about The Ocean Cleanup's drama — what matters is the organizations that are actually doing work to make our oceans a little cleaner.
