Customers Boycotted These "Sustainable" Fashion Brands After BLM Scandals — How Have The Companies Followed Up?

Similar to Reformation, Everlane was quick to feature prominent Black voices on Instagram, including Dr. Akilah Cadet and Maurice Harris , in the weeks following the scandal. It’s unclear if these people were paid for their appearances, but having well-respected Black influencers on the Everlane page following this scandal was certainly deliberate.

As a representative for Everlane tells Green Matters, since the controversy broke, the brand has: hired Jonathan Mildenhall as a board member; partnered with the independent agencies Out of Privilege and Converge to help educate teams and change workplace policies; joined the Black in Fashion Council; donated $75,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative; set aside $100,000 annually for inclusivity education; and set new goals for better diversity and representation in its marketing.

Everlane also has plans to hire a BIPOC vice president “as soon as the role becomes available,” and the brand has committed to donating $1 million to the ACLU over the next four years (in addition to the more than $1 million that Everlane has donated to the charity over the years). Most of these actions were also mentioned in an August 2020 blog post.