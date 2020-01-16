A Complete Guide to the Electric Vehicle Tax Credit – What It Is, How to Claim It, and How Much You Could Potentially Save

But that’s not all an electric vehicle can buy you in givebacks. According to CreditKarma.com, electric car owners may qualify for even more incentives depending on the state and city you live in. Utility-company incentives — such as rebates and discounts — could also drastically affect the amount of cash you save when buying an electric vehicle.

As with most incentives, the electric vehicle tax credit only lasts so long. According to Congressional Research Service , “The tax credit phases out once a vehicle manufacturer has sold 200,000 qualifying vehicles. Tesla and GM have reached this threshold, and credits for Tesla and GM vehicles will begin phasing out in 2019.”