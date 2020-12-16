Meghan Markle's Investment in This Vegan Coffee Company Is Game-Changing

Back in 2017, Markle tasted Clevr Blends' signature sip — the world's first instant oat milk latte — and the former Suits actress was instantly hooked. According to Fortune, Markle reached out to the Southern California-based company, and only recently finalized the investment publicly. Markle refused to reveal the size of her investment, but needless to say, it was a major decision, as it is Markle's first public investment after becoming financially independent from the royal family.

Markle took a liking to Clevr not only because of the brand's innovative vegan coffee creations, but also because of its ownership — it's a women-owned, sustainable business that thrives on ethics, and was self funded until just recently.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Markle said in an exclusive statement to Fortune.