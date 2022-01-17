Take Care of Your Scruff Sustainably, With Eco-Friendly Beard Care

Growing out a beard can sometimes be an itchy and uncomfortable process — which, according to Boss Man Brand, is your sign to start using beard care products.

To start, maintaining a clean beard is essential, but regular hand soap or body wash won't cut it. Soap can strip your beard of natural oils and dry it out, which is why there are so many beard moisturizing shampoos and conditioners on the market, that contain all-natural ingredients like soy bean oil, cocoa butter, and argan oil.