Pokémon Go Is Observing Sustainability Week — and Rewarding Those Who Participate

In previous years, Niantic has celebrated Earth Day in Pokémon Go . In 2019 and years prior, the gaming company had partnered with Playmob , a charitable gaming platform, as well as various charities, to host various cleanups worldwide. By participating and tagging @NianticLabs and including the hashtag #AugmentingReality, gamers not only inspired others to do the same, but they also received similar types of rewards.

With 2,000 players partaking in a cleanup, more ground-type Pokémon would become available, and if 5,000 players got involved, there would be opportunities to catch a Shiny Diglett. With over 7,000 participants, Groudon would appear in raids, and players would be able to receive 2x Catch Stardust and 2x Catch Candy bonuses for Pokémon.

Obviously, we all want to be the very best like no one ever was — but it takes a full community to make a difference.