Native Corn Is Now Protected as of Part of Mexico’s National Heritage

The bill also aims to establish an agency called Consejo Nacional del Maíz (or the National Corn Council). This council will document and establish regions where native corn varieties are promoted, and from there, the council will create policies to ensure the sustainability of the production.

Victor Manuel Chima of the Fray Francisco de Vitoria Human Rights Center believes that this law will help, but they still have a long way to go as some of the communities that grow native corn have been marginalized for years. He told the Latin Post, “With this law, we look to replace the importation of tonnes of corn from the United States with the development of public policies to guarantee production, not only for consumption but also to guarantee that this corn is nutritious and of quality.”