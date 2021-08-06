If you’ve ever been to New York City, you know that sidewalks are often covered in endless trash bags, keeping the city consistently stinky and overrun with rodents. But often, amongst the garbage, New Yorkers can find discarded furniture or other home goods ripe for the picking.

Known as “stooping,” shopping for free secondhand furniture from New York City curbs is a way of life in the city for many, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The city’s thriving stooping culture has become a sport as of late, thanks to a boost from a few Instagram accounts that religiously share photos and locations of free furniture, ready to be stooped.