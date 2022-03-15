Lucky You — These St. Paddy’s Day Treats Are Completely VeganBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Mar. 15 2022, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Between corned beef and Shamrock Shakes, St. Patrick's Day fare isn't exactly synonymous with vegan. However, there are many plant-based folks out there looking to celebrate the annual springtime holiday. And whether you're looking to whip up an entire festive dinner, or simply a batch of treats, we've compiled a complete guide for cooking and baking vegan St. Patrick's Day dishes — lucky you!
Here are our favorite savory and vegan St. Patrick's Day dishes:
There are so many savory vegan dishes you can make for a pre-St. Paddy's Day parade brunch, or to end the night with a festive (and mindful!) dinner.
Vegan St. Patrick’s Day Stuffed Cabbage
She Knows offers a recipe for Vegan St Patrick’s Day Stuffed Cabbage that is reminiscent of the classic corned beef and cabbage dish — sans the animal products. After cooking the cored cabbages in oil, you'll stuff it with a mix of quinoa, vegetables, and herbs that you'll also cook ahead of time, making for a super savory, satisfying, and protein-packed meal.
Vegan Irish Stew
Because St. Patrick's Day falls in the middle of March, it's often quite chilly for the parade. So if you want up on warm food beforehand or afterwards, we strongly suggest whipping up this Vegan Irish Stew from Dianne's Kitchen. Combining a wide variety of wintery vegetables, stout, and hearty herbs like rosemary make for a super cozy soup that will last you for days — and if you're gluten-free, there's an option for that, too.
Vegan Mashed Potatoes With Kale
Forks Over Knives offers a delicious and herbaceous recipe for Vegan Mashed Potatoes With Kale. In addition to the green kale which adds a festive element, the skin on the red potatoes adds color and texture, and the plant-based milk makes it extra creamy. Fresh dill also adds a super fresh element to it all, and the blog even has an additional recipe to make vegan gravy, if that's how you prefer your taters.
Mushroom Stout Pie With Potato Biscuits
Potato biscuits soak up the super savory gravy and broth in Post Punk Kitchen's Mushroom Stout Pie. There are several variations for this — such as adding tofu, or just using kidney beans as the protein; or, it's recommended to serve with sautéed seitan sausages on the side. Either way, it's going to be beyond delicious, and you'll definitely be grabbing seconds.
Or sweeten up your St. Paddy's day with these vegan treats:
There are so many sweet treats you can make to celebrate St. Paddy's Day, whether it's a plant-based shamrock shake, green pancakes, or tasty sweets.
Vegan Shamrock Shake
This minty treat from Loving It Vegan is just like the McDonald's classic, with only four ingredients and no animal products. Simply blend coconut milk, peppermint extract, green food coloring, and vegan vanilla ice cream — it's bound to satisfy all of your seasonal cravings.
Gluten-Free Matcha Rainbow Protein Pancakes
These Gluten-Free Matcha Rainbow Protein Pancakes from Abbey's Kitchen require quite a few ingredients, but they're sure to cure any hangover. After making the flax egg and combining all of the ingredients, you just cook them like regular pancakes. The green matcha is bound to please any crowd.
Minted St. Patrick's Day Cookies
Unconventional Baker's Minted St. Patrick's Day Cookies look professionally made, even though they're relatively simple and only combine a few ingredients to basically make a plant-based minty sugar cookie. What makes them so aesthetically pleasing is the design — which you can get by either using a cookie stamp, or simply a clean shamrock stamp from an arts-and-crafts store.
Easy to Make and Vegan Green St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes
A Blog About Stuff's Easy to Make and Vegan Green St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes live up to their name — they're quite simple to make, and they require very few ingredients. Just like any standard vanilla cupcake, they're super satisfying, though they have a bright green frosting to remind you of what day it is.
