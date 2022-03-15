Logo
Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism
St. Patricks Day
Source: Getty Images

Lucky You — These St. Paddy’s Day Treats Are Completely Vegan

By

Mar. 15 2022, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Between corned beef and Shamrock Shakes, St. Patrick's Day fare isn't exactly synonymous with vegan. However, there are many plant-based folks out there looking to celebrate the annual springtime holiday. And whether you're looking to whip up an entire festive dinner, or simply a batch of treats, we've compiled a complete guide for cooking and baking vegan St. Patrick's Day dishes — lucky you!

Article continues below advertisement

Here are our favorite savory and vegan St. Patrick's Day dishes:

There are so many savory vegan dishes you can make for a pre-St. Paddy's Day parade brunch, or to end the night with a festive (and mindful!) dinner.

Vegan St. Patrick’s Day Stuffed Cabbage

Cabbage
Source: Getty Images

She Knows offers a recipe for Vegan St Patrick’s Day Stuffed Cabbage that is reminiscent of the classic corned beef and cabbage dish — sans the animal products. After cooking the cored cabbages in oil, you'll stuff it with a mix of quinoa, vegetables, and herbs that you'll also cook ahead of time, making for a super savory, satisfying, and protein-packed meal.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan Irish Stew

Vegan Irish Stew
Source: Getty Images

Because St. Patrick's Day falls in the middle of March, it's often quite chilly for the parade. So if you want up on warm food beforehand or afterwards, we strongly suggest whipping up this Vegan Irish Stew from Dianne's Kitchen. Combining a wide variety of wintery vegetables, stout, and hearty herbs like rosemary make for a super cozy soup that will last you for days — and if you're gluten-free, there's an option for that, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan Mashed Potatoes With Kale

Potatoes
Source: Getty Images

Forks Over Knives offers a delicious and herbaceous recipe for Vegan Mashed Potatoes With Kale. In addition to the green kale which adds a festive element, the skin on the red potatoes adds color and texture, and the plant-based milk makes it extra creamy. Fresh dill also adds a super fresh element to it all, and the blog even has an additional recipe to make vegan gravy, if that's how you prefer your taters.

Article continues below advertisement

Mushroom Stout Pie With Potato Biscuits

Mushroom Stew
Source: Getty Images

Potato biscuits soak up the super savory gravy and broth in Post Punk Kitchen's Mushroom Stout Pie. There are several variations for this — such as adding tofu, or just using kidney beans as the protein; or, it's recommended to serve with sautéed seitan sausages on the side. Either way, it's going to be beyond delicious, and you'll definitely be grabbing seconds.

Article continues below advertisement

Or sweeten up your St. Paddy's day with these vegan treats:

There are so many sweet treats you can make to celebrate St. Paddy's Day, whether it's a plant-based shamrock shake, green pancakes, or tasty sweets.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan Shamrock Shake

This minty treat from Loving It Vegan is just like the McDonald's classic, with only four ingredients and no animal products. Simply blend coconut milk, peppermint extract, green food coloring, and vegan vanilla ice cream — it's bound to satisfy all of your seasonal cravings.

Article continues below advertisement

Gluten-Free Matcha Rainbow Protein Pancakes

These Gluten-Free Matcha Rainbow Protein Pancakes from Abbey's Kitchen require quite a few ingredients, but they're sure to cure any hangover. After making the flax egg and combining all of the ingredients, you just cook them like regular pancakes. The green matcha is bound to please any crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Minted St. Patrick's Day Cookies

Cookies
Source: Getty Images

Unconventional Baker's Minted St. Patrick's Day Cookies look professionally made, even though they're relatively simple and only combine a few ingredients to basically make a plant-based minty sugar cookie. What makes them so aesthetically pleasing is the design — which you can get by either using a cookie stamp, or simply a clean shamrock stamp from an arts-and-crafts store.

Article continues below advertisement

Easy to Make and Vegan Green St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes

A Blog About Stuff's Easy to Make and Vegan Green St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes live up to their name — they're quite simple to make, and they require very few ingredients. Just like any standard vanilla cupcake, they're super satisfying, though they have a bright green frosting to remind you of what day it is.

Article continues below advertisement

Green Matters’ new book, Green Living, is the perfect guide to living an eco-friendly lifestyle for people at every stage of the process. You can order Green Living here.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Is the Chicago River Dye Eco-Friendly? Behind the St. Paddy’s Day Tradition

Crack Open a Sustainable Beer, for National Beer Day

Sustainable Spring Break Must-Haves to Pack on Your Upcoming Trip in Paradise

More From Green Matters

    • CONNECT with Green Matters
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.