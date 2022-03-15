Because St. Patrick's Day falls in the middle of March, it's often quite chilly for the parade. So if you want up on warm food beforehand or afterwards, we strongly suggest whipping up this Vegan Irish Stew from Dianne's Kitchen. Combining a wide variety of wintery vegetables, stout, and hearty herbs like rosemary make for a super cozy soup that will last you for days — and if you're gluten-free, there's an option for that, too.