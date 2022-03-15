Is the Chicago River Dye Eco-Friendly? Behind the St. Paddy’s Day Tradition

"The dye used is a food grade dye also used in medicine, as the colorant for antifreeze and as a tracer dye. Illinois EPA found that at the concentration used in the Chicago River, it is completely non-toxic," reads a statement from the EPA, as per NiCHE Canada.

"We didn’t do a lab test on a sample of the dye [intended for the Chicago River]. EPA contacted the Plumbers Unions on what was in the dye. Then, EPA’s toxicologist reviewed the dye’s ingredient and deemed it safe.”