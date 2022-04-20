A Lifelong Soybean Farmer Shares Sustainable Farming Techniques For Earth Day (Exclusive)

Climate change has become a constant point of conversation for everyone. But as conversations begin to turn to what's next for life on Earth, it's become hard for many to remain focused on what we can do right now to help keep our planet healthy.

"I would hear growing up that space is the final frontier, but I believe we were lied to our whole lives, because soil is the final frontier," lifelong soybean farmer Tony Mellenthin tells Green Matters over the phone, just ahead of Earth Day.