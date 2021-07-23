Shiitake Mushrooms Aren't Just Delicious, They Have Many Health Benefits

Though the evidence is limited at this time, there are indications that the lentinan found in shiitake mushrooms could be effective at fighting cancer. According to studies done at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the lentinan found in shiitake mushrooms has been shown capable of extending survival rates for patients with colorectal, liver, pancreatic, and stomach cancers when administered orally. These compounds were ineffective against those with prostate cancer, unfortunately.