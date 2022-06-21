Seattle to Install EV Chargers Along Utility Poles, for Residents Without Home Chargers

Even though it's taken quite a while, it's finally starting to feel like our society is becoming more comfortable with the idea of transitioning to cleaner cars. The city of Seattle recently announced it would be installing electric vehicle (EV) chargers along utility poles citywide, to accommodate residents who aren't able to install chargers at home, and to help out drivers in need of an energy boost.

Needless to say, this is a major step towards reducing car pollution.