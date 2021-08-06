Biden Drives Electric Jeep Around White House to Announce Nation's New EV Goals

We’ve seen this pattern happen many times — and now, it’s being applied to the world of gas-powered cars. In a push to reduce vehicle emissions, President Joe Biden has announced a plan for half of all vehicle sales to be electric vehicles by the year 2030.

He already has the country’s biggest car manufacturers in on his plan — here’s everything we know so far.

President Joe Biden climbs out of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Xe after driving it around the White House driveway following remarks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House Aug. 5, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Biden is making a push for electric vehicles.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Biden announced his newest executive order in a press conference on the White House’s South Lawn.

“Today, I’m signing an executive order setting out a target of 50 percent of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric and set into motion an all-out effort,” Biden told reporters. He explained that “automakers representing nearly the entire auto industry market” have “positioned around the ambition” that by 2030, 40 to 50 percent of all vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden plans to achieve this goal through his Build Back Better plan, which he explains does “three critical things” for the transportation industry. First, the plan will modernize U.S. transportation infrastructure, including roads, highways, airports, public transportation, and installing 500,000 EV charging stations.

Second, the Build Back Better plan will boost U.S. manufacturing capacity, which Biden said will create good-paying jobs; it will also issue grants, loans, and tax credits to help manufacture more EVs. Additionally, the country will invest in research and development to help improve the supply chains for parts needed for EVs, such as batteries and semiconductors (which we are currently facing a shortage of).

Article continues below advertisement