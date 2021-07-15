Goats are seen running during the second-ever Running of the Goats at Riverside Park on July 14, 2021 in New York City.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 14, 2021, New Yorkers excitedly gathered near the north end of Riverside Park, at 120th Street and Riverside Drive. The group was entertained by musicians (including yodelers) and local politicians as they waited for a herd of 24 goats to emerge from their trailer.

And as soon as the goats were let out, they excitedly ran to the weedy fenced-in area, with the crowd cheering them on, The New York Times reported.