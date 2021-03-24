Farm Animals Can Be Self-Sufficient and Sustainable Backyard Gardeners

Since goats aren't big on eating grass — as they tend to prefer eating "undesirable vegetation" over anything else — they aren't necessarily ideal to keep for the means of maintaining a big backyard or a massive green space. But, if you have enough room and you're looking for natural weeders and natural lawn mowers, farmers suggest rotating in goats with cows, which mainly eat grass.

"The goats can be rotated in to eliminate most of the undesirable vegetation (from a cow's perspective), and then the cows can come behind them to graze the grass without having to pick through as many weeds," according to the Noble Research Institute.

If you have the means and the space, rescuing an adorable cow pal could be worth your while.