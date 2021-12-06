Conservation Organizations Are Doing Everything They Can to Revive the Red Wolf Population

The FWS had plans to capture and breed red wolves as early as 1973, but they were declared "naturally extinct" in 1980. They started making a comeback in the early 2000s, due to increased conservation efforts, though numbers plummeted again due to humans shooting red wolves. Even if this was, in fact, a mistake, shooting an ESA-protected animal is illegal.

Fingers crossed that conservationists, landowners, and developers alike can work together to prevent red wolves from going naturally extinct, once again.