Are Wildlife Adoption Programs Legitimate? What You Should Know

Most wildlife adoption programs are legitimate, as long as you’re working with a reputable nonprofit, but always make sure to research any organization before making a donation or symbolic adoption. And although you aren't actually able to bring said endangered species into your home a la Tiger King , symbolic wildlife adoption programs are a seriously fantastic way to encourage people to donate to an important cause, by making the donation process a little more personal. It's a great feeling to help a specific animal that truly feels like part of your fur baby family.

In fact, with the holiday season coming up, symbolically adopting a wild animal is a fantastic low-impact gift. While donating to a great cause, it will make your animal-loving friends or family members feel as though they have a new fluffy friend in their life, without actually having to invest in pet insurance, and other costs that come with adopting a pet.

Needless to say, it's definitely a Green Matters-approved Christmas gift, since most experience-based gifts aren't in the cards right now.