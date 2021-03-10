Red Wolves Now Only Exist in One U.S. State — but Why Are They Endangered?

One of the most important ways to protect mother nature is by abiding by conservation efforts. Whether they're saving the oceans, protecting the plants, or saving wildlife, conservation efforts are an essential way to maintain the beauty of planet earth. However, conservation efforts sometimes fall short, and in some cases, it's too little, too late.

Red wolves, for example, are endangered to the point that they only naturally exist in one U.S. state — only 10 are left of them are currently living in the wild. That said, keep reading for more on why the species' numbers are dwindling right now.

Why are red wolves so endangered?

As previously mentioned, there are about 10 red wolves left in the wild, and all of them currently live in North Carolina. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the species was once extremely common, but was devastated by exhaustive predator control, as well as habitat destruction, which are both highly unfortunate results of human activity.

In 1973, the USFWS had conservation plans to capture and breed red wolves, as per The Guardian, and by 1980, the species was declared extinct in the wild. However, after seven more years of breeding in captivity, they were reintroduced into the wild, at a national wildlife refuge called Alligator River in North Carolina. By 2011, there were upwards of 130 red wolves in the wild, but by 2016, numbers had plummeted once again, with only 60 left. Why did this happen? Humans, once again.

Article continues below advertisement

For the most part, the species' degradation was due to humans — landowners, specifically — who had been mistaking coyotes for red wolves, and shooting them. They're difficult to tell apart, particularly at night. And although killing a protected animal by the ESA is illegal, it's legal to kill an animal that is harming you, your livestock, or pets.

Source: Getty Images